'Pratigya Patra' will be policy document: Guv

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 5

In his address to the newly elected Himachal Vidhan Sabha here today, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar outlined the vision of the new government.

“My government will adopt the ‘Pratigya Patra’ of the Congress announced during the elections as a policy document and work accordingly. To create employment opportunities, my government will pay special attention to new employment programmes in all sectors of the economy in a phased manner. My government recognises the incomparable contribution rendered by the brave sons of Himachal in the defence of the country and will take necessary steps to protect the interests of the youth of Himachal serving in the Army and in paramilitary forces and ex-servicemen,” the Governor said.

He said, “My government is committed to fulfil promises made during the elections in a phased manner. A detailed roadmap for the implementation of the guarantees given in our ‘Pratigya Patra’ will be discussed while presenting the Budget in near future.”

He said that the state economy was predominantly horticultural and agricultural and means of livelihood of a vast multitude of the population directly depended upon these two sectors and other allied activities. “My government will make such policies, which should protect the interests of lakhs of small and marginal farmers,” he added.

“Himachal Pradesh is known as the Fruit Bowl of India and my government will further promote the horticulture sector. Industrial investment will be encouraged by creating investor friendly environment in the state.

“The top priority of the government will be to ensure that the benefits of development reach farmers, horticulturists, labourers and the unemployed. My government will take necessary steps for protection and conservation of the environment to ensure that the interests of future generations are well protected. Effective steps will be taken by my government to deal with illegal felling and serious offences related to environmental damage in the state,” the Governor said.