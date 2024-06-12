Prayer offered for Dalai Lama’s long life

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 11

The Dalai Lama today attended a long life prayer offered to him by former staff of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at the main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.

The Tibetans in exile keep on offering long life payers to the Dalai Lama wishing for his good health and long time. The Dalai Lama, who has turned 89, is still pivotal central figure for the Tibetan struggle. He would be going to the USA on June 20 for treatment. Dalai Lama has not moved out of India since 2019, when Corona pandemic broke out. He has, however, moved within India going to Bodhgaya, Tibetan establishments in Karnataka and Leh for his teachings.

As per the physicians treating the Dalai Lama, he has been keeping good health but because of problem with his knees he needs support while walking.

