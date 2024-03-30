 Pre-Baisakhi surge at Churdhar in defiance of official advice, closed doors greet pilgrims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Pre-Baisakhi surge at Churdhar in defiance of official advice, closed doors greet pilgrims

Pre-Baisakhi surge at Churdhar in defiance of official advice, closed doors greet pilgrims

Facing resource crunch, Sharda ashram providing them food, shelter in sub-zero temperature

Pre-Baisakhi surge at Churdhar in defiance of official advice, closed doors greet pilgrims

Churdhar Temple



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 29

Situated at an altitude of 11,965 feet above sea level, the Churdhar temple is on the highest peak of Sirmaur district, and the outer Himalayan region.

Devotees from Kando village reach the temple to perform religious rituals on Thursday

A centre of faith for millions of devotees, the temple saw devotees reaching in large numbers to pay obeisance to Lord Shirgul Mahadev due to relatively less snowfall this year.

Carrying the holy palanquin of the local deity — Kulishtha — several villagers of Kando (Shillai) village reached the temple to perform religious rituals yesterday. The villagers, however, faced difficulties in fulfilling their obligations because the temple doors had been closed by the district administration. After this, the Sharda Monastery Ashram, Churdhar, assisted the villagers at the temple.

Ashram Mahant Swami Kamalanand.

Mahant Swami Kamalanand said due to less snowfall this year, devotees were flocking to the temple in large numbers even before the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, when the temple usually sees an uptick in footfall.

As days approach their end, temperatures drop below 0°C. Upon reaching Chudhar, pilgrims usually face many challenges due to lack of facilities like accommodation and food.

Those who reach the temple during the day are often sent back. But where can the administration send those who reach the temple at night? In an effort to respect the faith of the pilgrims, temporary accommodation and food is being provided to the pilgrims by the ashram on personal initiative despite limited resources.

An appeal has been made to the administration to ensure that some priests and other staff are deployed in the temple before Baisakhi, as the temple is witnessing a more-than-usual footfall of tourists for this time of the year. As the pilgrims often light fires to beat the cold, the risk of a fire-related accident looms over the surrounding wooden buildings — including the temple infrastructure.

On many occasions, Swami Kamalanand had to personally intervene to prevent such a mishap.

If the temple doors cannot be opened before Baisakhi and deployment of priests and other staff is also not possible, then it should be strictly ensured that no pilgrim arrives to the temple before the doors are opened, he urged to the administration. He also advised pilgrims to follow the instructions of the district administration, and not to risk their journey amid snow-covered walkways.

Despite limited resources due to heavy snowfall, the ashram is trying to respect the faith of the pilgrims by providing prasad and shelter. At present, it is not possible to deliver essential supplies like ration to the ashram due to the snow-covered pedestrian walkways and mule road.

At present, accommodation and food facilities are not available at the temple. Since the temperature often drops below -5°C at night, the administration has requested pilgrims to not undertake the Churdhar Yatra until the services of the temple committee and Chureshwar seva samiti are started.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

5
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

7
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

8
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

9
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

10
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target charging station

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools to begin from April 1

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee