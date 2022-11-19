Pre-placements at Mandi IIT rise by 23%

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 18

Tushar Jain, adviser of the career and placement cell, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), today said students had registered a strong performance in pre-placements with offers increasing by 23 per cent this academic year.

“As many as 69 pre-placements offers have been made to IIT-Mandi students as on November 16 during the current academic year (2022-23) as against 56 during the entire 2021-22,” he added.

“The institute has introduced a six-month internships for students. It has led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships and a higher number of pre-placement offers for undergraduate students. The constant increase in pre-placement offers is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships,” Jain said.

“The provision of strong internships has led to 23 per cent increase in pre-placement offers for students,” he added.