Pre-placements at Mandi IIT rise by 23%

Mandi, November 18
Tushar Jain, adviser of the career and placement cell, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), today said students had registered a strong performance in pre-placements with offers increasing by 23 per cent this academic year.
“As many as 69 pre-placements offers have been made to IIT-Mandi students as on November 16 during the current academic year (2022-23) as against 56 during the entire 2021-22,” he added.
“The institute has introduced a six-month internships for students. It has led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships and a higher number of pre-placement offers for undergraduate students. The constant increase in pre-placement offers is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships,” Jain said.
“The provision of strong internships has led to 23 per cent increase in pre-placement offers for students,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier