Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Precariously hanging structures pose risk

Precariously hanging structures on hill slopes, which were demolished on the Dharmapur-Solan highway for a four-laning project, are posing a threat to commuters. They should be removed before an untoward incident takes place. The authorities concerned must take a note of the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Mahesh, Dharmapur

VIP movement inconveniences public

Commuters had to face a lot of problems due to VIP movement in Shimla on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was moving across the city for inaugurating various projects and there was a procession taken out by the Congress to welcome its leader Sukhvinder Sukhu, which affected the vehicular movement near The Lift on the Cart Road. Attempts should be made to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public due to VIP movement. — Kartik, Shimla

Compensate hailstorm-hit apple growers soon

APPle growers in some areas suffered damages due to hailstorm on Tuesday. The authorities concerned must assess the damage and compensate the growers at the earliest. The growers have also not received the compensation for the damage that they suffered last year. The government must ensure that the affected farmers are provided with the financial aid soon. — Pawan, Theog