Precision agriculture workshop at Nauni varsity

Solan, June 11
A week-long training programme on precision agriculture technologies commenced at the Department of Soil Science and Water Management, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today.
This initiative is part of the Precision Farming Development Centre (PFDC) project. Thirty farmers are participating in the training.
During the inaugural session, Director (Extension Education) Inder Dev emphasised the significance of precision agriculture technologies in achieving higher productivity in agricultural and horticultural crops.
College of Forestry Dean CL Thakur, while addressing the participants, stressed the importance of the precise use of costly agricultural inputs.
Head of department ML Verma discussed the background, genesis and formation of the PFDC scheme, sponsored by the National Committee on Precision Agriculture and Horticulture (NCPAH) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Government of India.
He highlighted the importance of micro-irrigation, protected cultivation and rainwater harvesting for producing high-quality crops.
