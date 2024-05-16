Preeti becomes 2nd woman Army officer from Sirmaur

Nahan, May 15
In an inspiring achievement, Preeti Sharma (24), a native of Khadradi village in the Chou-Bhogar panchayat of Sangrah, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Preeti, who is from the backward region of Trans-Giri, has brought immense pride to her family and alma mater. She successfully cleared the short service commission examination, a highly competitive test which paves way for officers in the Indian Army. She is set to report to the Commandant in Vishakhapatnam by June 2.
Demonstrating remarkable dedication and intelligence, Preeti cleared the Combined Defence Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on her first attempt. She is also the second girl from Sirmaur to become an Army officer. Earlier, Manveen Kaur of Paonta Sahib became the first woman Lieutenant from Sirmaur district.
