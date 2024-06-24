Preeti Singh of CUHP honoured at Bhutan event

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 23

Preeti Singh, Assistant Professor, Hindi Department, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), was honoured with the “International Manas Hindi Seva Samman-2024” for her contributions to the field of Hindi literature at an international seminar organised by Northeast Hindi Academy, Shillong, in Bhutan.

Currently, Singh is an Assistant Professor at CUHP. A researcher, teacher and writer, She has published more than 45 research papers in national and international journals.

She is also a post-doctoral fellow and is working as the Assistant Director under the Major Project of ICSSR.

