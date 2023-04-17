 Prefabricated Palampur MC toilets under lens : The Tribune India

Prefabricated Palampur MC toilets under lens

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 16

Over 31 prefabricated fibre sheet toilets set up by the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) in different parts of the city are under scrutiny. The civic body has failed to make them operational even six months after their installation. These toilets are lying locked, causing inconvenience to the public.

The MC had hired a private company for the installation of 31 fibre body toilets in different wards of the city last year. The MC spent over Rs 14 lakh per toilet and paid Rs 3.81 crore to the firm for the installation of 31 toilets.

Till date, the MC could make only seven of these 31 toilets functional. Most toilets have developed defects even before these could be made functional. The toilets, which are open to the public, are choked and leaking. A foul smell emanates from toilets, rendering them unfit for use.

Officials of the Palampur MC are tight-lipped over the high amount spent on these toilets. The installation of prefabricated toilets is not recommended for places like Palampur, which receives high rainfall and faces severe cold conditions. Besides, the life of such toilets is hardly 10 to 15 years.

Ashish Sharma, Commissioner, Palampur MC, says he is aware of the situation but in the absence of manpower, the MC cannot maintain all toilets. He adds that he has urged Sulabh Shauchalaya, an NGO, to join hands with the MC.

He says soon the MC will sign an MoU with the NGO for the maintenance of toilets. He adds that he has no knowledge of how much amount has been spent on the 31 toilets. He adds that if the toilets have developed defects, he will direct the manufacturer to carry out repair works.

Paid Rs 3.81 crore

  • The Palampur Municipal Corporation paid Rs 3.81 crore for the installation of 31 prefabricated fibre sheet toilets. Only seven of these 31 toilets are functional
  • Most toilets soon developed defects. MC officials are tight-lipped over the high amount spent on these toilets

