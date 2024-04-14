Prem Kumar Dhumal campaigns for Rajinder Rana in Sujanpur

PTI

Hamirpur, April 13

Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal campaigned for rival-turned-party colleague Rajinder Rana, one of the six Congress rebels who joined the BJP recently, for the bypoll in the Sujanpur assembly constituency.

Rana defeated Dhumal, the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister in the 2017 Assembly elections and won the seat again in the 2022 polls by beating BJP’s Ranjit Singh. During a Dalit sammelan organised by Rana on Friday, Dhumal urged the people to choose the BJP as it is the only party that worked for people’s welfare.

Rana has joined the BJP and his victory must be ensured, Dhumal told the people belonging to the scheduled castes and other backward classes at the event.

Terming the Congress as anti-people, Dhumal exhorted the party cadre to ensure that maximum polling takes place on June 1.

He cautioned people against voting for the Congress.Rana said he was basically a BJP man and joining the saffron party was a homecoming for him as he realised that the Congress was not a people-friendly party but a party of few people.

He urged the people to rally behind the BJP and expose the evil designs of the Congress. Bypolls to the six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, which fell vacant after the disqualification of the rebel Congress MLAs, are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

