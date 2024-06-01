Preparations complete for fair polls: Kangra DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 31

Having enforced all the provisions and SOPs envisioned by the Election Commission, the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa is hopeful that this time, the district will witness the highest voting.

He has appealed to all the voters to use their franchise this voting day and that voting is not only our right, but also our duty.

According to him, all the polling teams have reached their polling stations and have set up the booths. The voting process according will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. There will be a ban on gathering of more than five persons within 100 metres of the polling booth.

Restoring confidence

Flag march by security personnel led by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police at conspicuous places in the district has brought a sense of confidence among the voters to participate in this ‘mahaparv’ of democracy. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that tight security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of voting. Webcasting, videography and GPS-enabled vehicles have also been put in place.

