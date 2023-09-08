Prepare estimate of rain losses in Sullah, Jaisinghpur: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today ordered the district administration to prepare an estimate of losses and damage caused by heavy rain in the Sullah and Jaisinghpur Assembly constituencies of Kangra district so that compensation could be released to the flood-affected people. He took stock of the situation in the two constituencies and met the flood-affected people staying in relief camps set up by the district administration.

A number of women living in the relief camps urged the Chief Minister that as the winter was approaching, the state government should provide them shelter or release funds for the construction of houses at the earliest. They said that their condition in the relief camps was miserable as 10 to 20 people were living under one shed and their children were unable to study. Besides, the government should also allot them land for the construction of new houses, he added.

Sukhu, while addressing the flood victims at Bachhwai village near Thural, said that his government would rehabilitate all flood-affected people and make sincere efforts to give relief to them. He added that several houses had collapsed in the Sulaha and Jaisinghpur constituencies because of sinking of hills.

He said that a team of the Geological Survey of India would soon visit the flood-affected villages to ascertain the reason behind the sinking of hills and submit a report to the state government. He added that the government would also seek reports from experts on climate change and its effects.

Sukhu directed Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal to start the process for the allotment of six marlas to every family, whose houses had been declared unsafe.

#Kangra #Palampur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu