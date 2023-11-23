Prepare for Lok Sabha poll: Pratibha Singh to Congress workers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

Congress president Pratibha Singh today exhorted party workers to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pratibha, while addressing party workers at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur, said that the Congress was strong in the state, which was reflected in the electoral wins in the past few years. “The credit for the electoral victories goes to our party workers, and they will have to start preparing for the 2024 elections now,” she added.

She said the Central Government was not helping the state despite massive destruction suffered due to the natural disaster this year. “The Central Government has not helped the state despite such a big calamity,” she added.

