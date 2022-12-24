Preparedness for pandemic reviewed in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, December 23

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today held a review meeting on the Covid prevalence and its preparedness plan in the district.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Manju Behl, Medical Superintendent of the district hospital Dr Raman Sharma, Covid nodal officer Dr Ajay Attri and District Health Officer Dr Sukhdeep Singh Siddhu were present at the meeting.

The DC said at present, there was no active case the district, but the administration needs to be prepared to tackle any situation arising due to surge in other countries. He directed the Health Department to ensure that oxygen plants, set up during the Covid, were functional.

The DC also directed the officers to ensure readiness in terms of medicines, ventilators and extra beds, if needed.

He directed the Health Department to demand additional and adequate quantities of the vaccine so that people who come for the jabs were provided these. “The testing needs to be stepped up so that the chances of community infection are minimised.”

He urged tht locals to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places. In case of Covid-like symptoms, he advised them to isolate themselves and seek expert medical assistance.

