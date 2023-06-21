Preparedness to tackle flash floods reviewed

Una, June 20
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar yesterday presided over a meeting of the District Disaster Management Agency to review the preparedness for the coming monsoon season and also coordination between various departments and agencies in mitigating damage caused due to flash floods and excessive rainfall. The civic authorities in the urban areas of Una, Mehatpur, Santoshgarh and Amb were directed to ensure that drains were cleaned.
All five SDMs in the district were directed to ensure that people living near the banks of the Swan river and its tributaries were moved to safer places.
