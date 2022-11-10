Present report card: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate asks Himachal Govt

Hamirpur, November 9
The state reeled under mafia raj and recruitment scams in the past five years during the BJP regime, said Supriya Shrinate, Congress national spokesperson, here yesterday.
She alleged that BJP leaders had assured people of making the state corruption and mafia-free, but they themselves and their near and dear ones were engaged in illegal activities, including mining, drugs and paper leak, etc. “The police recruitment scam had betrayed the state youth. The state has become unsafe,” she added.
Supriya said the BJP should have come out with a report card of its government performance but instead it came up with a new manifesto. She added the BJP government had increased debt by 51 per cent, but failed to bring development.
