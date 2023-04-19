President arrives in Shimla, inaugurates Tulip Garden

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

President Droupadi Murmu was given a rousing reception on her arrival here today on a four-day visit to the state.

The President landed at the Kalyani helipad at Mashobra, near here. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accorded a warm welcome to her. Murmu is accompanied by her family members. She also graced the opening of the Tulip Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at Mashobra.

A civic reception was held at the Raj Bhawan in her honour later in the evening. She would be the chief guest at the convocation of Himachal Pradesh University and would visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies and the National Academy for Audit and Accounts tomorrow. She would host ‘At Home’ for prominent citizens of the capital city on April 20.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who has also been designated as the minister-in-waiting for the President’s visit, Lt General JS Sandhu from ARTRAC and other senior officers of the state government were also present.

Murmu also graced the opening of the Tulip Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, earlier known as Presidential Retreat, at Mashobra. It which would be thrown open to visitors from April 23. Visitors would be able to visit and have a glimpse of Tulip varieties such as Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbopink and Laptop. Nature trails and orchards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan would also be opened to visitors and adventure enthusiasts.

In his welcome address at the civic reception, the Governor said that the President’s life was very inspiring and her efforts towards social welfare and in the education sector were commendable. He added that Himachal’s journey since 1948 had been an example of inclusive development and social progress.

Sukhu said that the President had consistently worked for the uplift of backward and weaker sections of society. He added that the Congress government in the state had taken several historical decisions in a short span of four months.

Sukhu said the government had adopted around 6,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’ and the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Kosh had been created to facilitate this vulnerable group.

To open for public from April 23