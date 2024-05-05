President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on five-day visit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Shimla for five-day visit of Himachal Pradesh. She was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani helipad in Charabra, near Shimla, on her arrival. The President will be staying at the Rashtrapati Niwas in Charabra.

On May 6, she will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala. On May 7, the President will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla. Later, she will also be attending a dinner hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

