President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Indian Audit and Accounts officer trainees in Shimla

Shimla, April 29

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday interacted with the Indian Audit and Accounts Services Officer Trainees.

She exhorted the trainees to work with integrity and commitment towards nation building.

President Murmu attended the Interactive Programme with IAAS Officers Trainees organised by the National Academy of Audit and Accounts at Yarrows, here.

Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Education Minister, Rohit Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the trainees, the President said that it was a matter of pride for all of them for the opportunity they have got to enforce principles of accountability and transparency, as officers of the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. “The role of the supreme audit institution is not just limited to providing oversight but also to providing necessary inputs for informed policy making,” she added.

She said that the CAG through the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and its officers has been effectively pursuing both these objectives in its true perspective.

“It is incumbent upon you to continue to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work with integrity and commitment towards Nation building”, said the President.

She said that the Indian Audit and Accounts Service has a widespread presence across the country, in order to achieve uniformity in financial reporting, accountability, and providing assurance to the organs of governance about the use of our public resources.

“Your service aids both central and state governments with their accounting and audit inputs which act as deterrent to deviations and as pointers for public policy formulation from time to time,” she added.

She urged the young officers to understand the value of human touch and sensitivity towards issues concerning the nation and its citizens, while taking decisions and implementing policies.

The President advised the trainers to ensure the highest levels of integrity and knowledge both in professional and personal spheres. She said that the primary objective of audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise. Therefore, it was essential to communicate the audit recommendations with clarity and conviction, she added.

She said it would help in reform and refine the public services and their delivery for the maximum benefit of the citizens.

“You should always keep in mind the well-being of the citizens of the country and ensure fairness in your approach. You will be contributing in a big way in India’s further ascent and development in Amrit Kaal,” she said.

Earlier, Ms Parveen Mehta, Deputy Comptroller and Audit General welcomed the President and briefed about the training programme.

The Trainees shared their experience during the training programme.

