President Droupadi Murmu on Himachal Pradesh visit from May 4 to 8

New Delhi, May 3
President Droupadi Murmu will on Saturday commence her five-day Himachal Pradesh visit until May 8.
During the visit, she will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.
On Monday, the President will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala. A day later she will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla, and attend a dinner hosted by the state Governor at the Raj Bhavan, Shimla.
