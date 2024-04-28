President Droupadi Murmu to visit water catchment area during May Shimla visit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Seog water catchment area and review the 150-year-old water scheme during her Shimla visit. The President is set to visit Shimla in May, when she would stay at the President’s Retreat at Charabra.

It’s the first water scheme of the city, laid by the British around 1875. A line from this scheme supplied water to the residence of the Viceroy of India. Seog water tank was the initial source of drinking water for Shimla, which served as the summer capital of the country at that time.

Water from Seog was pumped using steam pumps. Earlier, water from Soeg was only provided to the British living in the Viceregal Lodge, now known as the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited has initiated arrangements in view of the President’s visit. During the visit, the President will be appraised about the history and functioning of the Seog water scheme.

