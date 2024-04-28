President Droupadi Murmu to visit water catchment area during May Shimla visit

Shimla, April 27
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Seog water catchment area and review the 150-year-old water scheme during her Shimla visit. The President is set to visit Shimla in May, when she would stay at the President’s Retreat at Charabra.
It’s the first water scheme of the city, laid by the British around 1875. A line from this scheme supplied water to the residence of the Viceroy of India. Seog water tank was the initial source of drinking water for Shimla, which served as the summer capital of the country at that time.
Water from Seog was pumped using steam pumps. Earlier, water from Soeg was only provided to the British living in the Viceregal Lodge, now known as the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies.
Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited has initiated arrangements in view of the President’s visit. During the visit, the President will be appraised about the history and functioning of the Seog water scheme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...