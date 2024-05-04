President Murmu arrives in Shimla, welcomed by Himachal Governor, CM

Shimla, May 4
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Shimla for here five-day visit of Himachal Pradesh. She was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani helipad in Charabra, near Shimla during her arrival.
The President will be staying at Rashtrapati Niwas in Charabra.
On May 6, she will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala.
On May 7, the President will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla. Later, she will also be attending a dinner hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Droupadi Murmu #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla #Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna
H D Revanna is facing sexual abuse allegations along with so...
Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing
Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...