Presidential Summer Retreat at Mashobra to open for public from April 23

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

It is for the first time that the doors of the 173-year-old heritage building of Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra, 13 kms from here, will be thrown open for the public from April 23.

HISTORY OF RETREAT The wooden building is believed to have been built by Superintendent of Shimla, whose name is not known and is referred to as Mr C in the book ‘Shimla Past and Present’ by Edward J Buck.

The Retreat was taken on lease from the Raja of Koti by Lord William Hay.

Later the lease of Retreat was taken by Sir William Mansfield, Commander-in-Chief and then Edward Buck in 1881.

In 1986, the Raja of Koti took back the possession of the building and gave it on permanent lease to the government.

The Earl of Elgin was the first Viceroy of India to have lived here and secured its use as residence of the Viceroy of India.

The building, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat, has been frequented by almost all Presidents during the summer months. Almost all the Presidents have spent a few days in the summers at the Retreat, which is made of wood and ‘dhajji walls’ and is spread over an area of 10,628 sq feet. It was built in 1850.

During their stay here, almost all the Presidents have thrown ‘At Home’ where all prominent citizens of the state capital are invited for high tea. However, the locals as well as the tourists did not have access to the British-time building to be able get a peep into its majestic rooms, dining halls and artefacts.

The decision to throw open the doors of her summer residence to the general public by President of India, Droupadi Murmu was conveyed at a meeting at the Rashtrapati Niwas today. Chairing the meeting, Additional Secretary to the President Dr Rakesh Gupta said the President will officially throw open the historical estate to the general public officially on April 23 during her visits to Shimla next month.

This is being done on the analogy of Rashtrapati Nilayam (Niwas), Hyderabad and the President’s House, New Delhi, which have already been opened for the general public and witnessing a huge footfall. The public can visit the Retreat at a nominal fee of Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals throughout the year except during the President’s stay, government holidays and every Monday. The school children of government schools will be allowed free entry till June 30, 2023.

The key attractions for the tourists will be the main building, enabling the glimpses into the life of the President, official dining halls and artefacts. Apart from this, the expansive lush green lawns with curated tulip and other flower beds will be an added attraction.

Also the nature trails and the orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas will be open for the visitors who can start visiting from April 23 and can also book online from April 15, 2023 onwards through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

For the convenience of tourists, the Rashtrapati Niwas will provide a cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, a souvenir store, restrooms, water dispensers across campus, guided tours with scholar guides and a first-aid set up.

