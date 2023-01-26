President’s Medal for 5 Himachal police officials

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

Five police officials from the state will be felicitated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day tomorrow.

The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to Satwant Atwal Trivedi, ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Shimla.

Four police officials Rahul Sharma, Deputy SP, Forensic Science Laboratory, Junga; Jitender Singh, Assistant Commandant, 1st HPAP (HP Armed Police) Battalion, Junga, Shimla; Sub-Inspector Inder Dutt, 1st HPAP Battalion, Junga; and Head Constable Susheel Kumar, (SV & ACB), Shimla have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. DGP Sanjay Kundu has congratulated all award winners for their achievements.

