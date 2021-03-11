President's Police Medal for 4 cops

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

Four police officers from the state were awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma has been awarded the President’s Police Medal while three officers namely Inspector General of Police (Welfare & Administration) stationed at Police Headquarters, Shimla, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector HP Police training College (PTC) Daroh Praveen Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Traffic Tourist and Railways (TTR) Unit, Shimla, Kishore Kumar, have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Honour for Solan SP

Sharma, IPS officer, hails from Chopal in Shimla district and did his MBA from HP University.

He joined the police force in 1990 and served as a Sub Divisional Police Officer, Manali, Palampur and Ghumarwin. He also proved his acumen as an Additional SP, Una, SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi, SP, Security, and SP, Welfare. He also served in a United Nations mission in Kosovo as CIVPOL officer and was awarded a UN medal for his exemplary work.

Sharma is also a decorated boxer, who has won medals at national and international competitions.

He is also a recipient of the DGP disc award. Sharma is also a trained paratrooper and has many sky dives to his credit.