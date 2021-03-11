President’s Police Medal for Solan SP for his distinguished service

Solan, August 14
Solan’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma has been awarded the President's Police Medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs for his distinguished service. The award will be conferred on him on the Independence Day tomorrow.
Virender Sharma, IPS, hails from Chopal in Shimla district. He did his MBA from Himachal Pradesh University.
Sharma is also a decorated boxer, who has won medals at national and international competitions. He was the inaugural recipient of Parshuram Award, the highest honour bestowed by the state government on sportspersons.
He joined the police force in 1990 and served as Sub Divisional Police Officer at Manali, Palampur and Ghumarwin. He also proved his acumen as Additional SP Una, SP State Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau, Mandi, SP Security and SP Welfare. He also served in United Nations Mission in Kosovo and was awarded a UN medal for his exemplary work.
While serving as SP Solan, he has helped crack several high profile blind murder cases. Providing responsive and disciplined police service, rooting out corruption and curbing illegal drugs have been his special endeavours in Solan. He was also a recipient of DGP disc award.
Sharma is also a trained paratrooper and has many sky dives to his name. He is humble, soft spoken, empathetic, welfare oriented and a thorough professional.
