President’s rule threat BJP’s new gimmick: Prem Kaushal

Hamirpur, June 26
The threat to impose President’s Rule in the state is a new gimmick of BJP leaders as they are fearing defeat on all three Assembly seats in the byelections, said Prem Kaushal, HPCC spokesperson, in a media release here yesterday.
The spokesperson said Harsh Mahajan was nurtured by the Congress but he betrayed the party and joined the BJP. He added that Mahajan was the leader of turncoats, who left the Congress to join the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens