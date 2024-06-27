President’s rule threat BJP’s new gimmick: Prem Kaushal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 26

The threat to impose President’s Rule in the state is a new gimmick of BJP leaders as they are fearing defeat on all three Assembly seats in the byelections, said Prem Kaushal, HPCC spokesperson, in a media release here yesterday.

The spokesperson said Harsh Mahajan was nurtured by the Congress but he betrayed the party and joined the BJP. He added that Mahajan was the leader of turncoats, who left the Congress to join the BJP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hamirpur