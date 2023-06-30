Prez confers medal on retired DG

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 29

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the much-coveted Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on Virender Singh Pathania of Ladori village, Nurpur, during the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Pathania had recently retired from the position of the Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard.

President Murmu conferred a total of 84 Distinguish Service Awards on serving and retired Indian Armed Forces and Coast Guard personnel for their distinguished services. Pathania is one of 28 recipients of the PVSM.