Prez confers medal on retired DG

Nurpur, June 29
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the much-coveted Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on Virender Singh Pathania of Ladori village, Nurpur, during the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Pathania had recently retired from the position of the Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard.
President Murmu conferred a total of 84 Distinguish Service Awards on serving and retired Indian Armed Forces and Coast Guard personnel for their distinguished services. Pathania is one of 28 recipients of the PVSM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...