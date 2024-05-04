Prez Murmu on 5-day visit to state from today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

President Droupadi Murmu will on Saturday commence her five-day Himachal Pradesh visit until May 8. During the visit, she will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.

On Monday, the President will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala. A day later she will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla, and attend a dinner hosted by the state Governor at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu