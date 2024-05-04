Prez Murmu on 5-day visit to state from today

New Delhi, May 3
President Droupadi Murmu will on Saturday commence her five-day Himachal Pradesh visit until May 8. During the visit, she will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.
On Monday, the President will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala. A day later she will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla, and attend a dinner hosted by the state Governor at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’