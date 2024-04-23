President Droupadi Murmu on 4-day Shimla visit from May 4

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

President Droupadi Murmu will be staying at the Rashtrapati Niwas ‘Retreat’ at Mashobra during her visit to Shimla from May 4 to 8.

The President will arrive here on May 4 and return to New Delhi on May 8. This will be her second visit to Shimla since she assumed office. All arrangements are being made for her stay.

The President will be chief guest at the convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh to be held in Kangra on May 6. A cultural evening will be organised in her honour at the Gaiety Theatre during her four-day visit. She will also host “At Home” for prominent citizens of the capital city at the ‘Retreat’.

