Prez to leave for Delhi today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

President Droupadi Murmu today paid obeisance at major religious places of the state’s capital, including the Tara Devi Temple. She will leave for New Delhi from the Kalyani helipad tomorrow.

Accompanied by her family members and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the President offered prayers at the Tara Devi Temple and also partake of the community langar organised by the temple’s committee. She was apprised about the historical importance of the temple. The Governor presented a memento of the Ram Darbar to the President. Earlier, she paid obeisance at the Sankat Mochan Temple.

Later, she arrived on The Mall and from there headed towards the Gaiety Theatre to witness a cultural event. She later left for the Raj Bhawan for a dinner hosted by the Governor and afterwards returned to the President Retreat for the night stay.

