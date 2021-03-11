President to preside over CUHP convocation

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 18

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) here on June 10, said Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal while talking to mediapersons here today.

He said that the CUHP could not hold the annual convocation due to the Covid outbreak. A total of 1,722 degrees and 74 gold medals would be awarded to the students belonging to the 2017, 2018 and 2019 batches.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur would be among the dignitaries who would participate in the convocation.