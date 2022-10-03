Primary health centre opened at remote Chamba village

Dalhousie, October 2
In order to provide better health services in rural areas, primary health centres (PHCs) have been opened by the BJP government in remote villages, due to which proper health facilities have been provided to the people at their doorstep.
Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj said this while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a primary health centre at Dehgran yesterday. He said people of Bairagarh gram panchayat and adjoining panchayats would benefit from the health centre.
The Deputy Speaker said X-ray machines had been installed at the primary health centres at Jassourgarh and Jhajjakothi.
He also inaugurated the Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Tissa. He said all-out efforts had been made to strengthen the education system in the Churah Assembly constituency.
He said opening of the school at Tissa was his priority and a dream which was fulfilled today. — OC
