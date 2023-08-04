Priority to open all apple roads by Aug 15: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 3

The government will try to make operational all roads for the transportation of apple to markets by August 15.

Stating this while inspecting the damage in the upper Shimla area due to rain-related incidents, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Singh and Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the efforts were on to restore roads, water supply and electricity in the affected areas of upper Shimla.

“Our priority is to open all minor and major apple roads by August 15. For this, the PWD department is working day in and day out and the required machinery has been pressed into service,” said Chauhan. “Private JCB machines have also been hired wherever required to speed up restoration work,” he said. He added that Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency had suffered a damage of Rs 500 crore, followed by Rohru constituency (Rs 400 crore) and Theog (90 crore).

“Around 600 houses have suffered heavy or partial damage, and people are being given relief as per the rules,” he said.

