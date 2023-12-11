Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla, gives Congress govt's first anniversary celebrations in Dharamsala a miss

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 11

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Shimla on Sunday, gave the Congress government’s first anniversary celebrations in Dharamsala a miss.

She was to attend a programme in Dharamsala to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary reached Shimla early on Sunday and went to her house in Chharabra on the outskirts of the town where she will rest for the day.

The rally in Dharamsala was attended by thousands of people. Huge screens were put up at the rally venue to display the achievements of the Congress government.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur praised the chief minister for announcing a package of Rs 4,500 crore for tacking natural disaster in the state.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, has announced that it will hold protests in all districts on Monday.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal earlier hit out at the Congress-led government for proposing to celebrate a year in office.

