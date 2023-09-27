Priyanka Gandhi meets landslide victim family’s lone survivor in Shimla

Shimla, September 27
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the daughter of Pawan Sharma who along with six members of his family was buried alive in the Shiv Temple on Summer Hill in a massive landslide on August 14.
The landslide had claimed 20 lives. The visit was very quiet and no announcement was made about it. Priyanka consoled the lone survivor of Sharma’s family and assured her help.
On September 13, Priyanka had visited Shimla’s Shiv temple during her two days visit to the disaster-hit areas in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts and met the affected families but could not meet Sharma’s daughter.
Priyanka had reached Shimla late Tuesday evening with her mother Sonia Gandhi and is staying in her house at Chharabra in the outskirts of Shimla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta
Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years
PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...