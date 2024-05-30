Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhu temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, May 30
Having wrapped up her four-day hectic election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid obeisance at the Lord Hanuman temple at Jakhu, shortly before the election din came to an end.
Accompanied by daughter Miraya, Priyanka arrived unannounced at the Jakhu temple after holding a roadshow in Solan. The duo clad in salwar-suits and their heads covered with dupatta offered prayers at the ancient hilltop temple of Lord Hanuman. They sat inside the temple for some time. With campaign for the elections in the state coming to an end, the polling will be held on June 1 for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly by-polls.
“Aap to pehle bhi mere se mile thee na. Yeh meri beti hai,” she said hugging a lady while introducing her daughter Miraya. Priyanka got pictures clicked with the people at the temple and asked the security personnel accompanying her to let people come close to her.
In may be recalled that Priyanka had offered prayers at the Jakhu temple here on May 13, 2023, the day Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections. Later, she met party workers at the Congress office here. She had also visited the Shiv temple near Summer Hill on September 13, 2023, where 20 people had been buried alive under a huge landslide in during monsoon on August 14, 2023.
Priyanka, who owns a house at Charabra, some 10 km from here, calls herself a resident of Himachal. She, along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, spends a lot of time in Shimla. Rahul Gandhi, too, has stayed at her sister’s house.
