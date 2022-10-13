Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in HP’s Solan on Friday

Shimla, October 13
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, a party statement said.
AICC general secretary Vadra will address the ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state during which he launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III for upgrading 3,125 km of rural roads.
On October 14, she will also launch the party’s election campaign in the state which is going to polls later this year.
On Friday, she will first pay obeisance at Maa Shoolini Temple at around 12 noon and thereafter will address the party’s Parivartan rally, it added.
