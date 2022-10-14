Priyanka Gandhi launches Congress' poll campaign in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 14

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.

The AICC general secretary arrived at Thodo Ground here to kick-start the Congress party's poll campaign 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She began the campaign by paying obeisance to Goddess Shoolini, the ruling deity of the area.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, Chattisgarh CM Bupesh Baghel were among those present on the occasion along with heads of the frontal organisations.

This is her first rally in the hill state which is slated to set the pace for the election campaign for the ensuing Assembly polls.

‘Himachal ka rivaaz jari hai, phir se Congress aa rahi hai’, was the poll song that was launched to set the poll pitch while highlighting party's poll promises like employment, free power to usher the state into prosperity.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, while addressing the gathering, invoked the Nehru Gandhi lineage of Priyanka Gandhi and their contribution to the nation.

He dwelt upon the prevailing unemployment and highlighted their party's poll promise of providing 5 lakh jobs if voted to power. He said while the BJP banked on money power to organise rallies, the Congress dwelt upon emotions to draw crowds from all sections.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said merely 28 days of the BJP government were left and claimed that the Congress would form the government thereafter as the model code of conduct would come into force soon. He recalled contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for the formation of the state while termed BJP 's contribution as “nil”.

#narendra modi #priyanka gandhi vadra #Shimla #solan