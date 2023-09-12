Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury

Partibha Chauhan
Shimla, September 12
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday reached Himachal Pradesh for her daylong visit to the rain-battered state, which recorded 255 deaths since the onset of the monsoon.
She was accompanied by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh to Kullu.
Pratibha Singh is also the MP from the area.
चंडीगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर कांग्रेस महासचिव श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी जी का स्वागत करते हुए ।।— Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) September 12, 2023
हिमाचल में आज आपदा प्रभावित जिलों का दौरा करने के साथ साथ प्रभावित लोगों से भी मुलाकात करेंगी प्रियंका गांधी जी। @priyankagandhi #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/RDN0hIKJYb
Priyanka was also seen taking selfies with passengers at the airport before she left for Himachal.
As per the Chief Minister's office, she will visit Manali, Kullu and Pandoh areas where she will interact with families suffering due to flashfloods and landslides. She is likely to visit rain-affected areas of Shimla on October 13.
According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses of Rs 8,656 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 31 and the loss estimates are still pouring in.
Sukhu has maintained that the state suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore. As many as 255 people have died in rain-related incidents.
#Congress #Kullu #Manali #Monsoon #Pratibha Singh #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Soon, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own: VK Singh
The minister was addressing a press conference in Dausa duri...
Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury
She will be accompanied by CM Sukhu and state Congress presi...
Pakistani fans, veteran players slam their team for lacklustre performance against India in Asia Cup
Heap praises on Indian players Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep