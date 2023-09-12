Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury

Tribune News Service

Partibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 12



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday reached Himachal Pradesh for her daylong visit to the rain-battered state, which recorded 255 deaths since the onset of the monsoon.

She was accompanied by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh to Kullu.

Pratibha Singh is also the MP from the area.



Priyanka was also seen taking selfies with passengers at the airport before she left for Himachal.

As per the Chief Minister's office, she will visit Manali, Kullu and Pandoh areas where she will interact with families suffering due to flashfloods and landslides. She is likely to visit rain-affected areas of Shimla on October 13.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses of Rs 8,656 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 31 and the loss estimates are still pouring in.

Sukhu has maintained that the state suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore. As many as 255 people have died in rain-related incidents.

