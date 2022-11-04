Priyanka in Nagrota today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

With a week left for campaigning for the Assembly elections in Himachal, the Congress is lining up bigwigs to ensure the last mile push. The BJP, too, is getting into high gear with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Solan and Sundernagar on November 5.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, will address a rally at Nagrota in Kangra tomorrow in favour of RS Bali.

This would be the first election rally that Priyanka would address outside the district headquarters. She had earlier addressed rallies in Solan and Mandi.

While Priyanka is leading the campaign in Himachal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address election rallies in the state on November 9. Kharge’s rallies are planned in Shimla Rural and Nalagarh.Meanwhile, AICC sources said today that Priyanka would also address a rally in Hamirpur on November 6.