Priyanka reaches Shimla, to attend Sukhu Govt’s first anniversary celebrations on Dec 11 in Dharamsala

Join Whatsapp Channel

Will accompany CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to Dharamshala for state-level celebrations

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. AICC/PTI file



PTI

Shimla, December 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday arrived in Himachal Pradesh, where she will attend a programme in Dharamsala on December 11 to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary reached Shimla early on Sunday and went to her house in Chhabbra on the outskirts of the town where she will rest for the day, officials said.

She will accompany Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharamshala for the state-level celebrations to mark the first year of the state’s Congress government.

Several other prominent Congress leaders are expected to take part in the event.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, has announced that it will hold protests in all districts on Monday.

The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal earlier hit out at the Congress-led government for proposing to celebrate a year in office.

“What is there to celebrate when there has been no achievement by the government except closing over 1,500 institutions?” he had asked.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Sukhu


