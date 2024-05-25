Priyanka to visit Kullu on May 29

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 24

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Kullu on May 29. Sachin Pilot is the only star campaigner from the Congress who visited the district, but he did not canvass in the Kullu Sadar constituency. No star campaigner of the Congress party has so far visited the Kullu Sadar constituency, having the highest number of voters among the four Assembly constituencies of the district.

The BJP Mandi parliamentary constituency candidate Kangana Ranaut campaigned here twice on March 24 and on April 12. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh campaigned here on May 15.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to come to Kullu, but his plan was cancelled. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, having his aunt’s house in the Shastri Nagar area of Kullu, did not visit the district during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh. No star campaigner of the BJP had visited the Kullu Sadar Assembly constituency so far.

Senior leaders of both parties have held a few public meetings in Manali, Banjar and Anni Assembly constituencies, but no election campaigns were carried out in the Kullu Sadar Assembly constituency. Even the candidates have ignored the constituency.

Kullu MLA and CPS Sunder Singh Thakur had been made the Congress byelection in-charge for the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly constituency and he is handling the election campaign of the Congress in Lahaul and Spiti and is mostly camping there.

The local leaders of both the parties are heading the campaign for the candidates here.

