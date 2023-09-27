Priyanka Verma is NHM MD, Kumad Director Agriculture

Shimla, September 26
Kumad Singh, a 2015 IAS officer, has been appointed Director Agriculture. Priyanka Verma, a 2015 IAS officer, has been appointed Mission Director, National Health Mission. She will relieve Sudesh Mokhta of the charge of MD, NHM. Mokhta will continue to be the Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and Project Director of HP Horticulture Development Society.
