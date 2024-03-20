Prize distribution at Chamba’s Govt Post Graduate College

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 19

The annual prize distribution of Government Post Graduate College, Chamba, was held on Tuesday. Retired college Principal Bhuvan Vij was the chief guest on the occasion, and retired associate professor Sunita Mahajan was the special guest. College Principal Vidya Sagar Sharma felicitated the guests.

Students from the Music Department performed Punjabi folk dance Gidda. The audience swayed to the beats the Bhangra performance. A semi-classical dance performance on the song Mere Dholna mesmerised the gathering.

The instrumental ensemble performance and the jugalbandi of various musical instruments were highly appreciated by all. The chief guest awarded prizes to students who had excelled in sports and athletics, and academics. Vij urged students to maintain discipline in their lives and also emphasised their pivotal role in nation-building.

