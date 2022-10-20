Prize distribution at Swaran school

Swaran Public School, Tutikandi, Shimla, held its annual prize distribution function at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, on Wednesday. Students put up an impressive cultural show that began with a modelling event by the tiny tots. Students also presented a mime.

Sacred Soul school lifters shine

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur, won 2 gold medals in the U-19 state weightlifting tournament and got selected for the national weightlifting tournament. Rishabh Dadwal, Class XII student, won the gold medal in the 89-kg weight category and Anshit Chib in the 81-kg weight category. The tournament was organised at Sarkaghat in Mandi district. The two students received a warm welcome at the school. Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the winners and their coach Anupam Sharma.

Annual function at Pinegrove School

Pinegrove School, Subathu, celebrated its annual function on Wednesday. Students and staff put up a grand show on the occasion. The impressive performances by the school’s Brass Band and Jazz Band enthralled the audience. The field dance, presenting a glimpse of India’s diverse cultures, transported the spectators to different regions of the country. The students also displayed their skills in gymnastics and floor exercises.

Technology Enabling Centre set up

The first Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) in Himachal Pradesh has been established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, at Career Point University (CPU), Hamirpur. In its first screening across the country, the DST shortlisted only 25 TEC proposals. CPU-TEC is a satellite station for Panjab University, Punjab TEC. The objective of CPU-TEC is to create an ecosystem for technology development and transfer in universities by providing a platform for researchers, students, teachers, startups and entrepreneurs with other institutes, R&D laboratories and industries.