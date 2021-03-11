Probe 'bias' against visually impaired pupils, govt told

Shimla, April 30
The State Disability Commissioner has asked the Principal Secretary to inquire into the charge of discrimination against visually impaired students in examinations by the Principal of Government College, Kullu, and submit the action taken report within 15 days. Ajai Srivastava, member of the State Advisory Board on Disability, and chairman of the Umang Foundation had made a complaint alleging that the Principal had not prepared a pool of scribes to write the paper of visually impaired candidates.
