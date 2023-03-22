Probe into paper leak moves at snail's pace

Hamirpur, March 21
The probe into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case is moving at a snail's pace as the SIT of the Vigilance Department has no access to the relevant records.
The HPSSC complex is under tight security ever since the government dissolved it. The SIT is unable to retrieve any record from the building without permission from the state government.
The government has appointed an HAS officer as OSD of the dissolved commission to address issues pertaining to demands of employees, retirees and to assist the SIT in its investigation. However, in the absence of clear instructions, even the OSD could not open the building and provide any information to the SIT.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Department, Renu Sharma said the SIT had written to the OSD seeking relevant records and they hoped to get these soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...