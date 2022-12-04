Probe on against school head for thrashing 2 pupils

Una, December 3
Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department Janak Singh today conducted a
preliminary departmental inquiry into the accusations against the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhamandri, of thrashing two students on Thursday.
On Friday, the police had booked the principal on the complaint by the parents.
Singh said he had recorded the statements of the principal, six teachers and some students, who were present in the office when the incident took place. He said while some students levelled allegations against the principal, there were some who backed him. “I have forwarded the recorded statements to my superiors for further proceedings.”
The police have also begun the probe and recorded the statements.
