Probe sought into employee’s death during poll rehearsal

Nahan, June 3

The New Pension Scheme Employees Association (NPSEA) of Sirmaur district has urged the Election Commission to conduct an impartial inquiry into the death of Arvind Kumar, an Agriculture Department employee posted at the Rajgarh office.

Kumar, who was on election duty at the district headquarters Nahan, died during the poll rehearsal.

The NPSEA has alleged insensitivity on part of the officials concerned.

Surendra Pundir, president of the Sirmaur District NPSEA, in a release alleged disparity in handling poll-related responsibilities.

He said while employees were being suspended for minor violations, there was a silence on the death of a worker during the election rehearsal.

Arvind Kumar, who served as an Assistant Presiding Officer, had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection, besides respiratory issues at the PGI, Chandigarh, for the past five years. Besides, he faced mental distress due to family issues.

Despite his health issues and repeated requests to be relieved from the election duty, his pleas were ignored, Pundir claimed. Numerous other employees got a breather from the poll duty, but Kumar was not accorded the same consideration, he added. On the day of the final poll rehearsal in Nahan, Kumar twice approached the Assistant Election Officer on stage, asking that he be relieved of his duties given his deteriorating health.

His requests were disregarded and he subsequently collapsed at the venue. Kumar was taken to PGI, Chandigarh, where he passed away the same day.

Surendra Pundir and NPSEA Rajgarh block president Praveen Sharma have appealed to the Election Commission to not only investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death, but also ensure that the officers concerned are held accountable.

They also requested the EC to provide appropriate compensation to Kumar’s family, including a government job to one member, to help them cope with the loss.

